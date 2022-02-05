CID is undoubtedly one of the most popular Indian shows to be aired. The show enjoyed a run for over two decades. However, fans were left in shock when the show was suddenly pulled down. Reason? Only channel knows! Recently, none other than veteran actor Shivaji Satam opened up on the show getting axed by the channel.

Satam played ACP Pradyuman and reached every Indian household. The actor was in shock when learned about CID getting pulled down by the channel. However, he recently shared that the signs were seen for a year that how the show was getting neglected gradually. He shared that even producers weren’t aware.

Speaking to ETimes, Shivaji Satam shared, “It was a Friday and we were told that Monday would be our last day. Even our producers weren’t in the know. Lekin haan, yeh zaroor tha that we were feeling different since nearly a year. We were being pushed- our show was down to 10:30 from the 10:00 pm slot. Then, it started coming late on-air, say 10:40. Slowly, we were beginning to see light only around 11 pm. Whatever was happening was sad. We could sense that something is messed up. something is wrong. We started feeling unwanted.”

Adding further, Shivaji Satam explained backstage stories in the style of CID’s ACP Pradyuman, “Bahut badi gadbad thi. It was like you and I are talking, like now for instance, and I suddenly get pushed out of the frame.” He said he was confused as the channel was telecasting shows which were bringing in lower numbers in ratings than theirs.

On the work front, Shivaji Satam will be seen in the sequel of Marathi blockbuster ‘De Dhakka’.

