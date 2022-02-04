Karan Kundrra is talk of the town ever since his stint in Bigg Boss 15. The actor was placed at 3rd after losing to Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik Sehajpal. But when it comes to the Salman Khan hosted show, one cannot forget but only mention Sidharth Shukla. Read on for an emotional exclusive from the YRKKH actor.

As most know, we lost Sidharth last year in September. The actor passed away after suffering a heart attack. Fans along with family members and friends were devastated to hear the news. But the ones who suffered the most are Shehnaaz Gill and his mother, Rita Shukla. They have been supporting each other ever since.

During Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra looked like a strong contender initially. His game was liked by many and a section even thought he could reach the Sidharth Shukla reach. Reacting to the same, the actor said, “I think it was a beautiful comparison, if that’s what happened. Maine jaate hi bola tha ki yaar har point pe Sidharth ki yaad aane wali hai, humne andar yaad bhi kiya hai. I think it’s a very proud moment for me.”

Karan Kundrra added, “I believe there will be no season that will pass without remembering him. Bigg Boss will be incomplete if you don’t talk about Sidharth Shukla.”

What matters to Karan after his Bigg Boss 15 loss is the fact that he won hearts. He also remembered one of Sidharth Shukla quotes to keep himself motivated.

“I’m actually overwhelmed and happy, that they thought of me so. I did not win the show but long time ago, Sidharth had once tweeted, “itna acha karo ki log aapko harane ki koshi nahi, saazish karni pade.” So, so many times I thought of that and felt he played so well. And I feel I played well too. I have won hearts and that’s way ahead of the trophy. The outrage that has come out, 32 lakh tweets have happened, what more can I ask for? It’s very clear-cut for me!” Karan Kundrra concluded.

Sidharth Shukla may no longer be with us but he will live on forever in our hearts!

