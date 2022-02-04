Bigg Boss 15 may be over but the contestants are still making a lot of noise. Starting from Shamita Shetty’s birthday party, Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai reunion and of course, Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin 6 – a lot is happening to keep the fans elated. But we bring to you Pratik Sehajpal’s thoughts on Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Karan Kundrra.

It was just yesterday we reported to you about how Karan reached out to Pratik during finale week. He himself revealed in an exclusive conversation that he told Sehajpal how proud he was as a mentor. Furthermore, Kundrra mentioned that he’ll always be there to support him if his junior needs any kind of help.

Reacting to it, Pratik Sehajpal now exclusively told us, “Mai zindagi me apne ghar walo ka ehsaan lene me bhi vishwaas nahi rakhta. Mai aisa insaan hu jo khudse har effort ko and har chiz ko karne me believe rakhta hoon. I really appreciate the fact that he said that and his kindness towards me. But mai ek aisa insaan hoon, jo apne dam pe har chiz karna chahta hu. Mai kisi ke sahare ya support se nahi aage badhna chahta.”

Pratik Sehajpal continued, “Acha kaho ya bura kaho, this is not my arrogance. This is my self-sufficient behaviour, personality and nature. And mai apne dam pe hi sab kuch karne ke liye taiyaar hoon. I really appreciate though ki unhone itna acha mere liye bola, shukriya unka. Thank you so much, God bless you!”

We wonder what Karan has to say about this!

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 15 witnessed Tejasswi Prakash bag the winner title. Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra were the first and second runner-up respectively.

