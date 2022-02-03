Telly world’s actors – Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra – found the love of their lives in each other during their stint in Bigg Boss 15. After spending close to 4 months together, inside the BB house, the actor duo came close and expressed their feelings to each other.

Now that Teja won the show and both are out of the house, TejRan has been giving interviews spilling the beans on their personal and professional life. Teja and Karan, in their recent, separate, interviews, reacted to their marriage plans.

During her latest interview with Times of India, when Teja was asked if marriage is on the cards for the actress, she has taken it as a joke. Tejasswi Prakash told the entertainment portal, “It’s not his plan. A pandit told him something. I don’t know what the scene is, but I always took it as a joke. We have just come out of the house, and there is so much to talk about.” However, Karan Kundra, too spilled the beans if the two are deciding upon getting married.

Karan Kundrra said that they are very serious about their relationship. He told Spotboye, “We are in a very serious relationship and we have figured out that after coming out of Bigg Boss 15. When we both were on the show we were scared, we did not know how we both would react in the outside world. When you are on the show, where you have only each other to rely on, you get close to each other. There were thoughts in my mind that what will happen when we will go out of the house, but thankfully we are getting closer.”

He further added, “We are getting stronger with our relationship and we are trying to spend maximum time together. So, I am hoping that everything goes fine. Both the families have already approved our relationship. That says all.”

Well, we already can’t wait for them to make their wedding announcement. Can you?

