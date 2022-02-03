Bigg Boss 15 recently concluded last week that saw Tejasswi Prakash winning the season and Karan Kundrra as runner up. Now pictures from the after party of the reality show is going viral on social media wherein Salman Khan is seen kissing Vishal Kotian’s girlfriend Payal Shetty. Scroll down to know more.

After four long months of reality show telecast, it finally came to end. Fans of the show were eagerly waiting to know who will win season 15. Now fans are eagerly waiting for the next season’s announcement.

Amidst these, Payal Shetty shared a slew of pictures from Bigg Boss 15 after-party are going viral. Salman Khan was seen posing for photos with Payal. In one of the pictures, he was seen giving a peck on her forehead. Sharing the picture, she quoted a line from the song Ajab Si from Om Shanti Om. She wrote, “Aayi aisi raat hai jo bohot khushnaseeb hai. Chahe jise door se duniya, woh mere qareeb hai.”

Payal then also added, “@beingsalmankhan thank you soooo much for your gracious hospitality, your kind words and love warmed my heart…I am eternally grateful.” Take a look at the picture below:

Soon after, Vishal Kotian joked in the comments, “Lagta hai ab mujhe AJAY DEVGAN banna padega” making a reference to the 1999 hit film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, starring Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Vishal, on the other hand, shared pictures and videos from the same after party of Bigg Boss 15 wherein he was seen hugging Salman. He captioned it, “YEH RAHI MERI BIGG BOSS 15 KI TROPHY (Here is my Bigg Boss 15 trophy). This is what I have achieved from this journey… The immense love that I get from BHAIJAAN is unmatched… God bless you with health, happiness and more power @beingsalmankhan. BOLBAM.”

