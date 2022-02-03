Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are undeniably one of the most in-demand hosting duos of the entertainment industry. The couple has lately been in the news for their fun interactions with the paparazzi which often go viral within minutes. In a recent BTS video from the show Hunarbaaz, Bharti can be seen complaining how Haarsh ended up scolding her when she was about to trip on the sets.

For the unversed, Bharti and Haarsh have lately been hosting a show called Hunarbaaz which was widely promoted on the internet. The couple made several appearances on other reality shows as a part of its marketing, the most famous one being their appearance on the latest season of Bigg Boss. The duo had a fun time interacting with host Salman Khan where they even asked him to let them borrow his Panvel farmhouse for the baby shower.

In a recent clip doing the rounds on social media, Bharti Singh can be seen narrating how her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa got extremely scared when she almost slipped on the sets of Hunarbaaz. “Aj mujhe Haarsh ne data kyunki main girne lagi thi.”, Bharti said in the video.

Haarsh looks visibly stressed in the video while warning her to take care of herself. “Pit Jayegi. Next time agar idhar ghumi firi, ‘ye hehe’, aisa sab nahi chalega. Baitho chup chap.”, Haarsh replied.

Bharti Singh was quick to handle the situation as she seemed touched about how concerned her husband was. She is also seen giving him a sweet peck on the cheeks at the end of the clip. Here’s a look.

In another video which was a continuation of the first one, Bharti Singh was adorably seen asking Haarsh Limbachiyaa to apologize to her for the scolding incident. They both end up laughing at the end as she forces an apology out of him. Watch.

