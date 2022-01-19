Televisions loveliest, cutest and funniest couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa is all set to embrace parenthood. Along with her husband, the comedian is currently gearing up to host Colors reality show Hunarbaaz and she feels proud to become India’s first pregnant woman to anchor a show. In a promo shared by the channel, Bharti spoke about how her family was sceptical to let her work.

The talent-based reality show has been making the audience curious as the channel has been sharing interesting promos before the show premieres on January 22. The show will be judged by Karan Johar, Mithun Chakraborty along with Parineeti Chopra, who will be making her television debut.

In the promo shared by Colors TV, Bharti Singh can be seen getting ready to host Hunarbaaz. In the video, the comedian says, “So guys, I have reached the sets. I am nervous to shoot this way for the first time, but, when your family and staff are there with you, there is nothing to fear.”

Further talking about being nervous before the shoot of Hunarbaaz amid pregnancy, Bharti Singh shared, “When you tell your family that you are going to shoot tomorrow, they give you strength that don’t think much just do it and take care of yourself. But, many families scare me, they say please take care of yourself, what if you fall down, what if someone’s hand hits you, I have come with such wishes.”

“These mummies scare you a lot. Lekin main yeh soch badalna chahati hoon. Those days are gone that when you are pregnant you have to sit at home and not work. Why do they say that you should stop singing and dancing, Why? It is a good practice right? So mummy and all other mummies, I am going to change your mind and be India’s first pregnant anchor.”

Concluding the video, Bharti Singh jokingly says, “Colors ek chalak channel hai, do logo ke paise me teen se kaam karwa raha hai.”

Hunarbaaz ke manch par aa rahe hai desh ke pehle pregnant anchors. Apni jeetod mehnat se Bharti badal rahi hai poore desh ki soch ko. Kijiye salaam iss naari ke jazbe ko aur dekhiye #Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan 22nd January se, har Sat-Sun, raat 9 baje sirf #Colors par. pic.twitter.com/fowMt3Hoke — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) January 18, 2022

Comments below how excited are you to watch Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa hosting Hunarbaaz?

