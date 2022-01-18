Anupamaa has come to be one of the most loved and appreciated television shows in Indian Television Industry. While the chemistry between the crew on-screen goes high and low, these guys are a lot of fun when it comes to off-screen fun. One such example would be a viral video that is making rounds on social media, in which Samar aka Paras Kalnawat and Leela aka Alpana Buch are seen doing the signature step of Srivalli from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise. Check it out below.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Sony’s show revolves around the daily life of the titular character (played by Rupali Ganguly) who left her dream behind to grow her family. Failing to receive any appreciation for her sacrifices, she then decides to live her life on her terms.

Advertisement

Well coming back to our main topic, recently, a fan page of Anupamaa shared a reel showing a behind-the-scenes performance from Samar (played by Paras Kalnawat) and Leela also famously known as Baa (played by Alpana Buch). It was noted that the song (Srivalli) was from actor Allu Arjun’s recently released Pushpa: The rise. Well not just the song, the two television celebrities went on to copy the south actors’ dance steps as well.

The post was captioned asking, “Who is best dance?” followed by a heart emoji. While many Anupamaa fans chose Samar, there was a user who commented, “Actually both but baa is too cute,” followed by a heart-faced emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupama fanpage (rupsjaan) (@anupama_fanpageofficial0501)

Well talking about the song, it was from the movie Pushpa: The Rise and was titled “Srivalli”. The song marks the iconic step done by Allu Arjun which has gone viral, as seen in the post above. The movie directed by Sukumar has become one of the popular and successful movies at the box office. Released on 17th December 2021, the more starred Allu Arjun along with Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

On the other hand, Anupamaa directed by Romesh Kalra is setting fire on the small screen with each new episode. The show stars a talented star cast that includes, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah among others.

For more such amazing updates, follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Tahir Raj Bhasin On Shooting Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein: “I Really Enjoy The Kind Of Simplicity Which You Get From Small Towns”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube