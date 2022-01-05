Tollywood director SS Rajamouli has become one of the celebrated filmmakers of Indian cinema following the success of the Baahubali series. It seems the filmmaker is all set to create yet another history with ace filmmaker Karan Johar. Scroll down to know more.

Rajamouli’s film RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR is one of the much-awaited films of the year. The film was all set to release this week in theatres. However, due to the closure of theatres in several states due to the sudden rise of cases of Covid-19, the release has been postponed.

As fans are eagerly waiting to know the release date of the film, the latest report from ETimes reveal that SS Rajamouli will be collaborating with Bollywood director-producer Karan Johar for a film. It is said that the project will be an experimental film and several new faces will be cast.

While not many details of the film have been revealed yet, the makers will soon announce the concept of the project. This is not the first time that the filmmaker has helmed a concept film. He is well known for directing concept-oriented or experimental films like ‘Eaga’ or Makkhi and Sye.

Both these films proved to be a huge success at the box office. Thus the SS Rajamouli and Karan Johar’s upcoming film can be expected to be a huge cinematic experience for the fans and a box office success.

Currently, the ace filmmaker is already committed to directing Superstar Mahesh Babu for their next.

