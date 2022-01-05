Pushpa starring Allu Arjun is enjoying a tremendous run at the box office by putting on a great show on weekdays. Remember, this is during the Covid times when there are a number of things that cause trouble for theatre screening. Let’s see how many more crores it added on its day 19 i.e. second Tuesday.

Pushpa is currently in its third week, and despite competition from Spider-Man: No Way Home and 83, the film is going strong. All thanks to its Hindi version, this Allu Arjun’s action thriller is going strength to strength at ticket windows. The film is majorly working in single screens, the magic that was created by Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi when theatres were reopened.

Speaking of day 19, Pushpa did a business of 3-4 crores, thus taking its grand total to 234.30-235.30 crores (inclusive of all languages). The film is all set to cross 250 crores in the next few days. The only problem is rapidly growing Covid cases, predicting theatres’ shut down all across the country.

Let’s see how much the film manages to put in its total before more Covid restrictions are applied.

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa released on 17th December. Apart from Allu Arjun, it also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and others in key roles.

After such a fantastic performance from part one, now all eyes are set on the Pushpa sequel.

