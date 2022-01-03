Allu Arjun’s Pushpa is rocking the Indian box office, with the Hindi version bringing the biggest surprise package. The film faced tough competition in the form of Spider-Man: No Way Home, but the film toppled every task in style.

Allu Arjun’s latest magnum opus (Hindi version) has done wonders in Maharashtra and other mass belts. While No Way Home was busy taking away a chunk of the multiplex audience, Pushpa did magic in single screens. After a long, single screens saw houseful boards.

Pushpa has completed its third weekend and has managed to bag a good total.

Check out the daily breakdown of Pushpa:

Day 1- 3.33 crores

Day 2- 3.79 crores

Day 3- 5.56 crores

First weekend- 12.68 crores

Day 4- 3.70 crores

Day 5- 3.60 crores

Day 6- 3.53 crores

Day 7- 3.38 crores

First week- 26.89 crores

Day 8- 2.31 crores

Day 9- 3.75 crores

Day 10- 4.25 crores

Day 11- 2.75 crores

Day 12- 2.50 crores

Day 13- 2.40 crores

Day 14- 2.24 crores

Second week- 20.20 crores (total- 47.09 crores)

Day 15- 50.59 crores

Day 16- 6.10 crores

Day 17- 6.25 crores

Lifetime- 62.94 crores*

