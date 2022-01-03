SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR as freedom fighters Alluri Sitaraman Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of 2022. While the film is seeing an indefinite delay owing to the rise in Covid cases, the director recently revealed the film was made on a budget surpassing that of Baahubali.

In a recent conversation, the acclaimed filmmaker got candid about the film and spoke at length about a scene that cost Rs. 75 lakh a day shoot. Which scene is it? Well, Rajamouli revealed it is an interval sequence that was shot for 65 days. 65 days, Rs 75 lakh per day – that well over Rs 48 crore (Rs 48.75 crore to be exact). Well, this is probably one of the main reasons the film’s budget surpassed the Prabhas starrer.

In a recent chat with The Quint, RRR director SS Rajamouli revealed that the interval sequence in the movie was shot for 65 days. The interesting part of this revelation was that the filming cost its makers Rs 75 lakh per day. Talking about his happiest and most tense times while making the film, the director said, “When I write the screenplay, that is the time when I am the happiest. Because there is no restriction, there is nothing. It is just your thought, it keeps flowing.”

SS Rajamouli added, “And I am also happy when I am narrating the story because I am pretty sure I can impress my actors with my narration skills. I am good storyteller, so I am very happy at the at that time.” Talking about the tense moments, the RRR filmmaker said, “During the shoot, what tenses me the most is when we have these big units and if something goes wrong, every minute costs lakhs of money. If things are not flowing smoothly when we are shooting big sequence… “

He added, “Like, for example, we were shooting the interval sequence [in RRR] for 65 nights and there were hundreds of actors were flown from different countries to to play their part. And each night of shooting cost Rs 75 lakh. So if something is not happening on the clock I get really really tense, I get really really angry. I get really, really upset. I blew my top off during those times other than that I’m pretty much calm and composed.”

After reading this statement we can time is money and SS Rajamouli knows that very well.

Besides Ram Charan and Jr NTR as freedom fighters Alluri Sitaraman Raju and Komaram Bheem, the SS Rajamouli starrer also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.

