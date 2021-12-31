Vijay Deverakonda is one of the biggest names in the South film industry and so is Rashmika Mandanna. They have done two films together titled Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. The two were spotted post their workout session in Hyderabad and got trolled by netizens. Scroll below to find out why.

Besides their acting skills, both Vijay and Rashmika are known for their fashion choices – chic yet classy!

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Madanna were spotted in Hyderabad last night post their workout session. Vijay was seen wearing biker shorts and paired them with a white jacket and a face mask.

Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, wore a yellow tank top and paired it with black leggings. Take a look at their picture here:

As soon as Manav Manglani shared their picture on his Instagram official handle, netizens started reacting to it.

Reacting to Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna picture, a troll commented, “He and she over acting kaa baaps 😂.” A second troll commented, “Over acting kaa baap.” A third troll commented, “Bhai band kro ye over acting.” A fourth troll commented, “Are they dating?”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay gave the first glimpse of his upcoming Bollywood film ‘Liger’ that also stars Ananya Panday in a pivotal role. Sharing the first motion poster on Instagram, the actor wrote, “The First Glimpse. Out Now.”

Rashmika Mandanna on the other hand was last seen in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa which is doing incredibly well at the box office. Directed by Sukumar, the film has already crossed 200 crores at the box office and the team rejoices upon the success of the same.

What are your thoughts on Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna getting trolled post their workout session? Tell us in the comments below.

