Karan Johar Gets Heavily Trolled For Asking Delhi Government To Allow Cinema's To Run Amidst Omicron scare - Read Tweets!
Karan Johar has been a jewel of a filmmaker for the Bollywood industry for more than a decade, as he has given us many amazing movies to remember. Recently the director took it to his Twitter handle pleading the Delhi Government to let the cinemas be running amidst the rise of Omicron cases. Well, his plead turned out to be a huge bummer for him and ended up in him getting heavily trolled.

As we all know, a few days back Delhi was declared to be kept on a yellow alert by the Delhi Government. Due to this, not only the late-night shows were canceled but eventually, the government decided to shut all the theaters and multiplexes across the state. This move ended up causing a lot of loss to the cinema industry.

Just yesterday the Multiplex Association approached Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over the similar matter and asked the government to allow the cinemas to resume again. Today, Karan Johar took it to his Twitter account and asked the government of Delhi to let the cinemas continue to work amid the rise in covid cases.

The director’s tweet read, “We urge the Delhi Government to allow cinemas to operate. Cinemas are equipped with a better ability to ensure a hygienic environment while maintaining social distancing norms as compared to other out-of-home settings. @LtGovDelhi @ArvindKejriwal @OfficeOfDyCM #cinemasaresafe.”

While many in the film industry might think it was a good thing to keep the theatres running, there were a bunch of people who slammed Karan Johar for his tweet.

Check them out below

Do you think the Delhi government should resume the working of cinemas across the state, amid rising omicron cases?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar is currently busy working on his next release Liger which will be starring Vijay Deverakonda in the main lead. The movie will also feature the legendary boxing champion, Mike Tyson who will be locking horns with Vijay in the movie. Along with the two the film also stars Ananya Panday, Makrand Deshpande, Ramya Krishnan among others in the movie. The movie is all set to release in 2022.

