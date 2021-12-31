Karan Johar has been a jewel of a filmmaker for the Bollywood industry for more than a decade, as he has given us many amazing movies to remember. Recently the director took it to his Twitter handle pleading the Delhi Government to let the cinemas be running amidst the rise of Omicron cases. Well, his plead turned out to be a huge bummer for him and ended up in him getting heavily trolled.

As we all know, a few days back Delhi was declared to be kept on a yellow alert by the Delhi Government. Due to this, not only the late-night shows were canceled but eventually, the government decided to shut all the theaters and multiplexes across the state. This move ended up causing a lot of loss to the cinema industry.

Just yesterday the Multiplex Association approached Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over the similar matter and asked the government to allow the cinemas to resume again. Today, Karan Johar took it to his Twitter account and asked the government of Delhi to let the cinemas continue to work amid the rise in covid cases.

The director’s tweet read, “We urge the Delhi Government to allow cinemas to operate. Cinemas are equipped with a better ability to ensure a hygienic environment while maintaining social distancing norms as compared to other out-of-home settings. @LtGovDelhi @ArvindKejriwal @OfficeOfDyCM #cinemasaresafe.”

We urge the Delhi Government to allow cinemas to operate. Cinemas are equipped with better ability to ensure a hygienic environment while maintaining social distancing norms as compared to other out-of-home settings. @LtGovDelhi @ArvindKejriwal @OfficeOfDyCM #cinemasaresafe — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 30, 2021

While many in the film industry might think it was a good thing to keep the theatres running, there were a bunch of people who slammed Karan Johar for his tweet.

Check them out below

Now govt. will run according to them wow…. super mr johar…. Kuch bhi@AAPDelhi @karanjohar https://t.co/D1yOezc84a — 𝙎𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙣 𝙥.𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙝 (@SachinP50972565) December 31, 2021

Don't agree with you Karan. Too risky at present. We are going thru a difficult situation. https://t.co/eLHDVDUfjX — Vasdev Kataria (@vasdev3) December 31, 2021

It's night time so high on Drugs!!

Let the people die, i need my money..

What a shame!!! https://t.co/ILH9JKYIpm — Narasinha (@Das1507) December 31, 2021

Fcukkkkk you https://t.co/fO6DSGjZqw — SSR Killers Will Rot in Hell🇮🇳 (@SSRISIMMORTAL) December 31, 2021

WHEN U DON'T HAVE THE BALLS TO KEEP THE COMMENT BOX OPEN WHY PIGS LIKE U TWEET. SHAMEFUL, SELFISH, TERRIBLE, NO WORDS ARE ENOUGH FOR @karanjohar – I THINK OXFORD DICTIONARY MUST INCLUDE KARAN JOHAR IN THE LIST OF EXPLETIVES. WOH EK GAALI HAIN EK SHRAP HAIN DESH KE LIYE. https://t.co/YgskGxlQih — Shubham (@ShubhamY2K) December 31, 2021

So that you can make money keeping people’s health at risk? Some of your fraternity members tested COVID positive just a few days back… https://t.co/FU2zYOYaXj — Puniesh Kakar (@PunieshKakar) December 31, 2021

Hello Darpok! Have some shame. You're not dying of hunger or anything. COVID cases are raising. Not worth risking lives for ur cheap, unnecessary drama in ur so-called movie with so called dumb nepos. https://t.co/GYC6TO76NW — Tweety💫🦋🌈 (@TweetyTweeetz) December 31, 2021

This illogical person has 0% capability of releasing his nonsense movies on OTT. Coz he is pretty sure that nobody would spare one's internet for it. So trying his level best to make it into theatre. @karanjohar https://t.co/TjV13Migra — Pratyush Kumar Rath (@ME_PKR) December 31, 2021

Do you think the Delhi government should resume the working of cinemas across the state, amid rising omicron cases?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar is currently busy working on his next release Liger which will be starring Vijay Deverakonda in the main lead. The movie will also feature the legendary boxing champion, Mike Tyson who will be locking horns with Vijay in the movie. Along with the two the film also stars Ananya Panday, Makrand Deshpande, Ramya Krishnan among others in the movie. The movie is all set to release in 2022.

