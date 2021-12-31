Karan Johar’s film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G) was released in 2001. Even after two decades, the film is still well remembered by many. Now actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra recreated an iconic scene from the film and the filmmaker even responded to it. Scroll down to know more.

Shilpa took to Instagram and shared a video wherein she was seen stepping out of a black chopper in slow motion. The video was identical to a scene from the film where Shah Rukh Khan was seen stepping out of a helicopter and his on-screen mother Jaya Bachchan was receiving him.

Just like SRK, Shilpa Shetty Kundra too sported a black ensemble, began running and then briskly walked as the video came to a close. Sharing the video, the actress captioned, “That feeling of coming back home… unmatched! We all have a little bit of K3G in all of us.” She then also tagged Karan Johar in her post.

Take a look at the video below:

Dharma Productions head honcho also reacted to her post with clap emojis.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty Kundra reflected on this year and shared her thoughts on how she feels in 2021. She called it as ‘a mixed bag of emotions’. Taking to Instagram stories, she wrote, “Dear 2021, You were a mixed bag of emotions for all of us. There were smiles, tears, laughter, hugs, goodbyes, and a lot more. But, we sailed through. With a prayer for a better tomorrow, it’s time to bid adieu to you. We’re ready for you, 2022! Please be nice (smiling emoji) Happy New Year’s Eve!”

The actress also shared a quote by Will Rogers, “Even if you are on the right track, you will get run over if you just sit there.”

