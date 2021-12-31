Superstar Salman Khan enjoys a massive fan following. He is loved by his fans and is known for his fashion sense and style. Not many know that the superstar loves spending time with animals. One scroll through his social media accounts, and it is quite evident from the posts that he loves horses a lot.

Often Salman spends his free time at his Panvel farmhouse where he has several rare breeds of horses. Even during the coronavirus induced lockdown, he spent most of his time with his horse at the Panvel farmhouse. The actor had also shared pictures of him feeding a horse some green leaves while he can also be seen chewing on the strands of grass.

Back in 2018, a report from India Today revealed that Salman Khan had offered to buy a rare breed horse for a whopping Rs 2 crores. The horse was unique in many ways and there are only two other horses like it in the world. One is in the US and the other is in Canada. However, the owner Sirajkhan Pathan, refused the offer extended by the actor.

The report further revealed that the rare breed of horse was named Saqab and it had the ability to run at a speed of 43 kmph giving a smooth ride without disturbing the rider. The horse had won 19 straight races without losing even once.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan recently celebrated his 56th birthday with his family and friends at the farmhouse. He also received many worthwhile gifts at his birthday party.

The superstar will be next seen in Tiger 3 which is helmed by Maneesh Sharma. He had also confirmed the sequel to his 2015 film Bhajrangi Bhaijan during the RRR press conference. The actor then revealed the title of the film, Pawan Putra Bhaijaan, which will be written by Baahubali writer K V Vijayendra Prasad and he will complete the script soon.

Not just that Salman Khan also confirmed Dabanng 4 which will be written by Tigmanshu Dhulia.

