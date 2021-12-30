Salman Khan had previously confirmed his plans for Dabangg 4 during a chat show with Arbaaz Khan, but nothing major was revealed by the superstar. Looks like this news might rejoice the Bhai fans as a recent report confirms that the 4th instalment is indeed in the works and Tigmanshu Dhulia is busy writing the script.

Part 3 was released in December 2019 but it was a box office dud, although the film had high voltage action and drama audience and critics weren’t impressed with the film.

Meanwhile, a source close to the development shared the great news with Pinkvilla and told, “Tigmanshu Dhulia has been working on the script for Dabangg 4 for more than a year now, and narration will take place next year. Salman Khan is impressed with the basic idea and vision that Tishu has for Dabangg franchise, as the entire team is looking to bring in a fresh approach to the iconic character of Chulbul Pandey. A final call on other nitty-gritty’s of Dabangg 4 will be taken once the script narration takes place. At this point of time, it’s work in progress as it’s too early to confirm the other aspects of the project.”

Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan, who is also producing the film, are pretty much happy with Tigmanshu Dhulia the filmmaker is aware of the rural situation in India, the source shared, “If Chulbul Pandey continues to be a cop or enters the world of politics is something we would know once the script is locked.”

Reportedly, back in 2015, the filmmaker had approached the Radhe star to play a Robinhood gangster, Sultana Daku, but nothing happened.

Earlier in November, Salman Khan had shared that there might be some changes in his iconic Chulbul Pandey character for Dabangg 4. He told Times Of India, “I believe these characters have grown. They are only more fun, more mature, bigger, stronger and with more layers, even Dabangg, for that matter. The Chulbul Pandey you will see in Dabangg 4 soon will be very different from the one you saw in the first outing. His character, like all the other characters, has evolved with time and will continue to do so.”

On the work front, the superstar has a great lineup of films ahead, like Black Tiger biopic, Tiger 3, No Entry 2, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, along with a special cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan.

