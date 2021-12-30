Naseeruddin Shah Gets Trolled After He Said Mughals Were Refugees
Naseeruddin Shah Faces Backlash For Claiming Mughals Were Refugees(Photo Credit: wikimedia)

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah is one of the talented stars in Bollywood as he has entertained and starred in numerous prominent films. However, for the past few years, the actor has found himself in the midst of controversy for his various statements and yet again the actor has stirred controversy after claiming Mughals were refugees. His statement didn’t go well with netizens as they started trolling the star.

Earlier A Wednesday actor was on the news for his sharing his views on the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, he even slammed Indian Muslims who were celebrating the seizure.

Recently, Naseeruddin Shah appeared in the interview with Karan Thapar for The Wire, where he said, “The so-called atrocities of the Mughals are being highlighted all the time. We forget that the Mughals are people who have contributed to the country. They are people who have left lasting monuments in the country, who have left the tradition of dancing, music, painting, literature. Mughals came here to make this their homeland. You can call them refugees if you like.”

However, this statement by Naseeruddin Shah didn’t go well with Netizens as they brutally trolled him for claiming Mughals were refugees.

A Twitter user wrote, “Mr Naseeruddin Shah shud know, Mughals destroyed intricate highly skilled architectural Hindu Mandirs all over India and built only dome-shaped Masjids & buildings, their contribution is Harem culture, forget about dance and Music which Islam don’t permit. Stop defending invaders,” another wrote, “If a refugee comes, kills natives, destroyed their temples and force them to convert, there is a dictionary term for them – Colonizers and Invaders!”

A third user wrote, “Irony is Naseeruddin Shah has played ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’ role in ‘Bharat Ek Khoj’ movie and now he is saying.. Mughals were refugees.”

Let us know in the comments below what are your views on Naseeruddin Shah’s latest statement?

