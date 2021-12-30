Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah is one of the talented stars in Bollywood as he has entertained and starred in numerous prominent films. However, for the past few years, the actor has found himself in the midst of controversy for his various statements and yet again the actor has stirred controversy after claiming Mughals were refugees. His statement didn’t go well with netizens as they started trolling the star.

Earlier A Wednesday actor was on the news for his sharing his views on the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, he even slammed Indian Muslims who were celebrating the seizure.

Recently, Naseeruddin Shah appeared in the interview with Karan Thapar for The Wire, where he said, “The so-called atrocities of the Mughals are being highlighted all the time. We forget that the Mughals are people who have contributed to the country. They are people who have left lasting monuments in the country, who have left the tradition of dancing, music, painting, literature. Mughals came here to make this their homeland. You can call them refugees if you like.”

However, this statement by Naseeruddin Shah didn’t go well with Netizens as they brutally trolled him for claiming Mughals were refugees.

A Twitter user wrote, “Mr Naseeruddin Shah shud know, Mughals destroyed intricate highly skilled architectural Hindu Mandirs all over India and built only dome-shaped Masjids & buildings, their contribution is Harem culture, forget about dance and Music which Islam don’t permit. Stop defending invaders,” another wrote, “If a refugee comes, kills natives, destroyed their temples and force them to convert, there is a dictionary term for them – Colonizers and Invaders!”

A third user wrote, “Irony is Naseeruddin Shah has played ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’ role in ‘Bharat Ek Khoj’ movie and now he is saying.. Mughals were refugees.”

Mughals came here to settle. They Contributed to India's Culture, Music and Left lasting Legacies. You can call them refugees: #naseeruddinshah to Karan Thapar #2DaysToBirthMonth #FitBharat pic.twitter.com/vncc9m8qij — Dr. Priyanshi Mishra #हिंदुत्व_मेरी_पहचान (@Priyanshi135) December 30, 2021

Mr Naseeruddin Shah shud know, Mughals destroyed intricate highly skilled architectural Hindu Mandirs all over India and built only dome shaped Masjids & buildings, their contribution is Harem culture, forget about dance and Music which Islam don’t permit. Stop defending invaders pic.twitter.com/p8cvfrLXr4 — Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) December 29, 2021

• Kids (Leftist historians): Mughals built these magnificent monuments. • Adults (Audrey Truschke): Mughals protected more temples than they destroyed. • Legends (Naseeruddin Shah): Mughals were refugees. — Kartikeya Tanna (@KartikeyaTanna) December 29, 2021

Bleeding heart Naseeruddin Shah said yesterday Mughals were refugees in India. How many historians/fact-checkers have spoken yet? (PS: I'm sure even the 'great Mughal expert' from AMU would not have expected this. Wo bhi soch rahe honge bhai is bande ne kaun si kitab padh li?) — Rajgopal (@rajgopal88) December 30, 2021

Why this relentless obsession with invaders? A new low –

'Mughals are refugees'…🙉

Video from @erbmjha pic.twitter.com/qxbprjB0n5 — Smita Deshmukh 🇮🇳 (@smitadeshmukh) December 29, 2021

If a refugee comes, kills natives, destroyed their temples and force them to convert, there is a dictionary term for them – Colonizers and Invaders! #naseeruddinshah — Che Mir (@cheez_m) December 30, 2021

It's absolutely insane that fake-ass liberals like Naseeruddin Shah have chosen barbaric Mughals as the hill to die on. Mughals gave India nothing but bloodshed. Apart from Taj Mahal and bogus Birbal stories, their positive contribution to India is zilch. Even the former was 1/2 — Hdawg (@hdawg92) December 30, 2021

Let us know in the comments below what are your views on Naseeruddin Shah’s latest statement?

