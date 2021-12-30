Shilpa Shetty was to Mussorie to celebrate Christmas with her family. The actress has been sharing stories, videos and pictures on Instagram from her trip and giving a glimpse of her luxurious vacation to her fans. Shilpa returned with kids from the exotic location last night when she was spotted at the airport and got trolled by netizens for not being accompanied by her husband Raj Kundra.

Raj apparently chose to make a quick exit without being papped and Shilpa on the other hand made a stunning entry at the airport with her kids.

Shilpa Shetty donned an all-black attire while her son Viaan wore a stylish tie & dye tracksuit. Her daughter Samisha was wearing a cute off-white tracksuit with a cartoon imprint on it. The Kundra family looked their stylish best at the airport and fans can’t get enough of her daughter’s cuteness in the video.

Viral Bhayani shared the video of Shilpa Shetty along with her kids on his Instagram account. Take a look at it here:

As soon as the video went viral, netizens started trolling Shilpa Shetty for not being accompanied by Raj Kundra at the airport. Her husband has been keeping a low profile ever since his name appeared in p*rn racket case.

A user commented, “Raj Bhai kidhar hai .. new Film kab release hogi😂.” A second user commented, “Madam raj kudra nahi sath dekha yeta he.” A third user commented, “Raaj Sins ka pariwar.” A fourth user commented, “P*rn star kahan h😂😂😂.”

