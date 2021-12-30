RRR is one of the biggest films ever made in India, both in terms of its making period and cost. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the film was touted to be much bigger than Baahubali, and now, none other than the director has confirmed it.

We haven’t seen Rajamouli spilling the beans about his film’s cost often. But recently, the director did speak about the effect of Covid on his upcoming film’s making, eventually leading to a spike in an already fixed budget. He went on to say that it’s more costly than Baahubali.

Speaking about RRR to ETimes, SS Rajamouli said, “When we are spending hundreds of crores and when the whole world stops for the pandemic, the interest rates won’t stop, they keep continuing. So the budgets increase. Because when the film is for three years, the cost of production will increase, the material will increase from year to year. So the budget has increased but that’s fine!. And yes, the budget has exceeded ‘Baahubali’.”

Now Rajamouli’s confirmation has definitely led us to think that did RRR has a cost of over 350 crores riding on it? We say so because the speculated making cost of Baahubali films was around 350 crores.

Rajamouli also spoke about how much he thinks about the rising omicron cases. He said, “We are all set to release the film across the world, in thousands of theatres on January 7th as scheduled. I think about the problems that are in my hand, that I can solve. COVID, pandemic, or Omicron or whatever are things that are not in our hands, that are in nature’s hand. If nature says stop, we have to stop. If it says pause, we have to pause and if it says play, we have to play. So I won’t worry about things which are not in my hand.”

Slated to release on 7th January 2022, RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Shriya Saran in key roles. It also has Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in cameos.

