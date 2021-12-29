The Kapil Sharma Show has become one of the biggest and funniest talk shows in Indian television history. Hosted by famous actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, the show welcomes various celebrities and entertains the fans with loads of laughter. Recently a teaser for the show’s next episode came out featuring SS Rajamouli and his upcoming film RRR’s team.

Read on to find out what we should expect from the upcoming talk show episode.

The teaser for the next Kapil Sharma Show episode which was uploaded on the YouTube channel of Sony, showed the host Kapil Sharma greeting, famous south director SS Rajamouli and RRR actors Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR and Ram Charan. After introducing them Kapil had an interesting question for the south director that made everyone on the set laugh out loud.

Kapil Sharma while sharing the stage with director SS Rajamouli and others asked the director, “Rajamouli sir itni grand filmein banate hai, hume laga tha yeh haathi pe baith ke aayenge (Rajamouli sir makes such grand films, we thought he would enter on an elephant).” He later termed the director as a simple man and asked, “Sir, aap seriously itne simple hai ya income tax ki nazron se bachte hai aap (are you actually a simple man, or is this just an act to avoid the income tax department)?” The director was left in splits after Kapil asked the question.

Check it out!

Now, talking about the movie, the plot of the film shows a fictional story of two legendary Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR, who are on their journey away from their homes before they wage war for their country in the 1920s

SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR is all set to release on 7th January 2022. Apart from the two lead actors, the movie also stars celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn & Shriya Saran in supporting roles.

