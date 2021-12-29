Dilip Joshi doesn’t need an introduction in the entertainment industry. From a successful career in television to Bollywood, the actor is immensely popular among his fans. In a recent interview, our ‘Jethalal’ has opened up on doing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and how he loves being a part of it. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The 53-year-old actor started his acting career with Salman Khan’s superhit film Maine Pyar Kiya.

Dilip Joshi has been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for over 12 years and is an integral part of the show. His character of ‘Jethlal’ has given him immense popularity and changed his career graph entirely.

In a conversation with ETimes, Dilip Joshi was asked if he feels stagnated for doing TMKOC for such a long time. Replying to this, the actor said, “My show is a comedy show and it’s fun being a part of it. So till the time I enjoy it, I will do it. The day I feel that I am not enjoying it anymore, I will move on. I do get offers from other shows, but I feel that when this show is doing well, why unnecessarily quit this one for something else. This is a beautiful journey and I am happy with it. People love us so much and why would I want to ruin that for no reason.”

The Maine Pyar Kiya actor revealed that television has become bigger than Bollywood in terms of reach and said, “Wherever there are Indian channels, people watch these shows. Amitabh Bachchan started hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati and that changed the face of television completely. When people saw him on TV, the standard of the medium rose. People started respecting it more. And since then the industry has grown tremendously.”

What are your thoughts on Dilip Joshi’s comments on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Tell us in the comments below.

