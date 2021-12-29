The cast of RRR has lately been promoting the film on various mediums and their next appearance will most likely be on The Kapil Sharma Show. The social media handle of the channel has been revealing numerous clips from the New Year special episode and looks like the fans are in for a treat. In a part of the video, Kapil can be seen asking SS Rajamouli why the film was given such a simple name.

For the unversed, the upcoming magnum opus stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles alongside Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt. The movie will narrate the stories of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and is scheduled to hit the theatres on 7 January 2022. Due to the rising COVID 19 cases in the country, the movie might end up releasing on the OTT platform as well, on a pay-per-view basis.

In the latest promos of The Kapil Sharma Show, the RRR team can be seen interacting with the host and the comedians over a series of topics including the title of the film. The director, SS Rajamouli was asked why he named the movie RRR and if it had anything to do with ‘Rupaiya’.

Kapil Sharma asked the director, “Sir ye RRR title kaise aaya dimag me, koi title aur sooj nahi raha tha ya apko laga Rupaiya, Rupaiya, Rupaiya, bohot kamani wali hai? Apko toh actually title sochne ki zaroorat nahi hai. Ap khali itna likh diya karo ‘Meri Agli Film’.”

The host also spoke to actor Ram Charan and asked him about the parallel business ventures he runs apart from his acting career. “Ram Charan sir ke bae mein batau, inki airplane ki company bhi hai, hotel ki franchise hai, hospitals bhi hai. Sir, apko nahi lagta, itna paisa hai yaar fir bhi main itne bhaag bhaag ke kaam kyu karta hun, kabhi relax honeka man nahi karta?”, Kapil asked.

Ram Charan was quick to come up with a witty response as he said, “Sir airline company own karnese hum idhar nahi aa sakte na.”

Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek were also spotted teasing Alia Bhatt over her relationship with actor Ranbir Kapoor. Kapil even went on to ask her if she said yes to the movie just because it had the alphabet R in it. Have a look.

