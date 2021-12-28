Atrangi Re: Sara Ali Khan Shares Her Mood After The Success Of Her Film

Sara Ali Khan is currently flying high on the success of Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re. The actress has been garnering love from all over the globe for her portrayal of the character, ‘Rinku’.

She recently took to her social media to share her feelings after receiving so much love for Atrangi. In the caption, Sara wrote, “This photo accurately depicts how I’m feeling after getting so much ❤️ for Atrangi Re 💃💃💃 (The second photo is just my mandatory Taj Mahal posed picture 🤪) 📸: @harjeetsphotography”

Titled as the heart and soul of Atrangi Re, Sara has portrayed the deeply layered character of Rinku with tremendous conviction.

Recently, her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan also shared a meme on Sara Ali Khan on his Instagram stories, which the actress posted on her stories as well. In the picture, you can see Sara standing with her eyes closed on sets. She can be seen donning a ‘bruised’ look with the help of makeup. The meme shared by Ibrahim had the words, “When you pull the plug on your bro’s PS5” written on it.

Sharing this picture, Ibrahim wrote, “@saraalikhan they know (laughing emojis)”. Sara reshared this picture on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Yes Iggy they know us well #knockknock”.

Atrangi Re directed by Aanand L Rai, is streaming on an OTT platform, starring Sara Ali Khan, along with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

