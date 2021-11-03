Saif Ali Khan’s elder son with ex-wife Amrita Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan is assisting Karan Johar on his upcoming project Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles. The pictures from the sets are going viral and Ibrahim’s uncanny resemblance to his father and him dancing on Saif’s song from Kal Ho Naa Ho is going viral on the internet. Scroll below to watch the video.

The film originally featured Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan besides Saif in pivotal roles.

In one of the videos, Ibrahim Ali Khan can be seen grooving on Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Lover’ along with the production team of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He can be seen doing one of the signature steps from his father Saif Ali Khan’s Kal Ho Naa Ho’s song ‘It’s the Time of Disco’.

Take a look at the video here:

Ibrahim Ali Khan is definitely a star in the making like father Saif Ali Khan and sister Sara Ali Khan.

There are other pictures too of Ibrahim with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh that are doing the rounds on social media. Take a look at it below:

Ibrahim Ali Khan has got the looks and we can’t wait for his big Bollywood debut.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan in an interview with Mumbai Mirror last year spoke about his elder son’s acting career and said, “He’s sporty and likes the idea of being in the movies rather than pursuing an academic job. No one in the family, with the exception of his sister (Sara Ali Khan), has been interested in the latter anyway.”

What are your thoughts on Ibrahim Ali Khan’s grooving on ‘Lover’? Tell us in the space below.

