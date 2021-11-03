Recently we witnessed India losing to Pakistan in T20 World Cup and it indeed was the saddest moment for all of us! However, each time the Indian team performance badly, it is the family members of the team who takes the hit. This time the one who was targeted was Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s daughter Vamika.

This time the trollers have gone too far with their trolls as they targeted Virushka’s 9-month-old daughter by sending her r*pe threats.

Earlier, each time Virat Kohli’s performance would disappoint the fans that’s when the trollers would find a way to blame Anushka Sharma. But this time things went way worse for the duo as the trollers targeted Vamika by putting up r*pe threats on Twitter.

Now, Vamika’s mother Anushka Sharma has responded to the nasty threats sent by trollers. A source close to the actress said Bollywoodlife, “As a celeb in the public eye, Anushka has built an immunity to all the trolling and negativity. She is anyway a very strong woman to get affected by what faceless people say. But this time, it has gone too far and too low. Anushka and Virat too are active on social media and they know what is being said about their daughter. Anushka has been heartbroken seeing the comments. She is feeling rage as well, like any mother would.”

When asked if the ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ actress would take a break from social media, the source said, “She is enraged yes, but knowing her, she will shut all this out and go on using social media as usual. It is also the festive season and she doesn’t want all this tasteless abuse to kill the good vibes.”

For the unversed, these threats started the moment Virat Kohli called the trollers a ‘bunch of spineless people’ for abusing Mohammed Shami.

This is the lowest people could stoop by targeting Anushka Sharma’s daughter Vamika! Isn’t it?

