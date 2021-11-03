Expect the unexpected from Sara Ali Khan. What fans love the most about her, is how she’s been totally unfiltered. Whether it was her Koffee With Karan appearance or crush on Kartik Aaryan, she’s been open about it all. But did you know? The Atrangi Re actress once believed that her parents Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan were bad people! Scroll below for all the details.

All the judgements were made on the basis of the films that Sara saw, that featured her parents. It began with Omkara which featured Saif as Langda Tyagi. The crime drama also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, Konkona Sen Sharma. On the other hand, the starkid witnessed her mother in Kalyug, co-starring Emraan Hashmi, Ashutosh Rana and Smilie Suri.

Revealing it all in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Sara Ali Khan shared, “All I remember is watching Omkara (2006) and Kalyug (2005) and being really disturbed that my parents were such negative people (laughs)! I was very young and I used to think that my father uses bad language and that my mom runs a porn site…it was not fun! And because they were both nominated for ‘best actor in a negative role’ in the same year, I was, like, ‘What is this!?’”

While that remains about her childhood, Sara Ali Khan also said that she’s evolved so much over the years. She added, “I have always been mama’s girl, I’ve always been an explorer and highly-motivated, and I haven’t inculcated this trait from a tutor, home, or a gym trainer… I’m the one who will want to do five more push-ups, read one more chapter of chemistry, or request for another reading of a script. Yes, life and the circumstances around me have changed… I’m getting better at compartmentalising my emotions—just because you’ve had a bad day at work doesn’t mean you fight with your mother, or not perform well at work.”

Sara Ali Khan surely had some weird imaginations during her childhood, but can you really blame her?

