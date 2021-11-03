We are just a couple of days away from the grand release of Sooryavanshi. Starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead, the film is arriving during the Diwali festival. Despite being a big-ticket release, the film will face its own challenges due to COVID restrictions. In the wake of the same, reportedly, a minimum guarantee is demanded.

The cop drama has been on hold for more than a year and a half. So now, the distributors are demanding a minimum guarantee from single screen owners if they want to screen the film. Some have happily agreed to pay the amount, while some theatre owners are not happy with the demand.

As per the report in Bollywood Hungama, a trade source shares, “The distributors have started their process of bringing the film to single screens and are demanding a minimum guarantee from the exhibitors in small towns. The amount ranges from Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 10 lakhs per property, meaning, the said exhibitors have to bear a risk of Rs. 5 to 10 lakh if they wish to screen Sooryavanshi at their properties.”

“If one takes an estimate of minimum guarantee that the distributors have asked for based on theatre break up, it’s in the range of Rs. 25 to 27 crores across India in single screens alone,” the report reads further.

The demand for a minimum guarantee is totally understood considering Sooryavanshi has high stakes pinned on it. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film also has Jackie Shroff and Javed Jaffery in key roles. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will be seen in cameos. The film releases on 5th November.

Meanwhile, advance booking for Sooryavanshi is open across the country. In the remaining theatres, it’s expected to start by today.

