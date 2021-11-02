Salman Khan is the most eligible bachelor in probably the whole wide world. Every woman would agree to tie the knot with the superstar. But he isn’t ready and that’s something that has always bothered his close ones. Something similar is now being faced by Antim director Mahesh Manjrekar who feels the actor is lonely! Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Salman has been in some serious relationships but nothing really worked out. He has previously dated Aishwarya Rai and Katrina Kaif. He is also rumoured to be currently seeing Iulia Vantur but hasn’t confirmed anything or taken his relationship to the next step.

Now Mahesh Manjrekar, who recently worked with Salman Khan on Antim – The Final Truth, is opening about how he feels the superstar is lonely. He told Siddharth Kannan, “Sometimes what happens is, there are somethings that I can talk to him which normal guy can’t talk. I always feel, even now I feel and tell him also, ‘Salman, tu shaadi nahi karta uska issue hai mere ko (I have an issue with you not marrying).’ I really want… Tomorrow I want to see Salman’s son. I feel I can actually talk to him about that. Half the time he just brushes me aside but I really feel he needs someone to come back to.”

Mahesh Manjrekar continued, “Sometimes I feel there is, in that whole happy exterior he shows na, sometimes I feel he’s lonely. Ek toh na usko kuch shauk nahi hai bahut (He doesn’t have any desires as such). You (addressing Siddharth) must’ve seen where Salman stays (he lives in a flat in Mumbai) which I think is a one-bedroom flat. Half the time when I go (to his) home, he’s lying on the sofa in the drawing-room. Sometimes I really feel that behind this man… itna success hai huge success… Uske peeche jo aadmi hai na wo typical middle class aadmi hai (The man behind the successful facade is a middle-class person)”

The director also spoke about how Salman Khan has no one to go to after meeting his friends or family members!

Do you wish to see Salman Khan getting married too?

