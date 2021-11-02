After more than 18 months, the majority of theatres in India are finally opened after remaining close on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. With Diwali this week, theatres across the nation are only now returning to normalcy and are set to have some big-budget films screened. Some films releasing this Diwali include Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, Rajnikanth’s Annaatthe and Marvel’s Eternals

While theatres are open, there are certain restrictions still in place. In fact, respective state governments of India have issued protocols that need to be followed, which in turn can affect the overall business of films released in theatres. With that in mind, scroll below to take a look at the occupancy in each state for Sooryavanshi.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, the occupancy rate for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif will vary state-to-state in India. As per the site, owing to the effects of the pandemic still being felt, states like Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Bihar- Jharkhand, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, and Assam will have limited seating. The theatres in these states are permitted only 50% occupancy during any given show.

While only half the theatres can be used to screen Sooryavanshi in the above-mentioned states, other parts of the country like Rajasthan, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Orissa, Gujarat, Delhi NCR and Uttar Pradesh have permitted 100% occupancy. We guess we may get Housefull boards placed outside theatres soon. States like Meghalaya and Jammu & Kashmir have a permitted lower occupancy rate. While the northeastern state is permitting 30% seating during any given show, the crown state of India has been given only 25% occupancy.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi is the latest addition to his cop universe. The action entertainer stars Akshay Kumar as Anti-Terrorism Squad chief DCP Veer Sooryavanshi opposite Katrina Kaif. It also features Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Vivan Bhatena, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Jaaved Jaaferi in supporting roles. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will also have extended cameo appearances as Singham and Simmba respectively.

