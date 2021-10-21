This Diwali, team Sooryavanshi is on a mission to give the celebration a new meaning, and the first song from the film is setting the mood just right! The much-anticipated track, Aila Re Aillaa which brings together all the 3 cops of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe- Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn, has us dancing like nobody is watching.

The song has been sung by Daler Mehndi, music has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed. While we are ready to party with this track, watching Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh together in this song is just adding to the excitement for the film.

Meanwhile, the film releases on 5th November in theatres across the country.

Check out the song below:

