After entertaining us last as Veer Taneja/Raghuvendra “Raghu” Singh in Love Aaj Kal 2 (2020), Kartik Aaryan is all set to wow us with his next, Dhamaka. While the film’s trailer releases today, fans of the actor are excited to know what’s next in store for the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor. In fact, at the launch, a journalist even asked him about the casting of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3.

The actor was quizzed if he would like to share the screen with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor in the film’s third instalment. His answer is sure to get fans excited. Here’s what he said.

During the trailer launch of Dhamaka, a journalist asked Kartik Aaryan if he would love to star alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3. For the unversed, the trio are friends and Aaryan is often seen playing football with Ranbir as well as Ranveer at times. Responding to the journalist, the actor said, “The idea is good, I think we should discuss with Luv Ranjan.”