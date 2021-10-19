After entertaining us last as Veer Taneja/Raghuvendra “Raghu” Singh in Love Aaj Kal 2 (2020), Kartik Aaryan is all set to wow us with his next, Dhamaka. While the film’s trailer releases today, fans of the actor are excited to know what’s next in store for the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor. In fact, at the launch, a journalist even asked him about the casting of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3.
The actor was quizzed if he would like to share the screen with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor in the film’s third instalment. His answer is sure to get fans excited. Here’s what he said.
During the trailer launch of Dhamaka, a journalist asked Kartik Aaryan if he would love to star alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3. For the unversed, the trio are friends and Aaryan is often seen playing football with Ranbir as well as Ranveer at times. Responding to the journalist, the actor said, “The idea is good, I think we should discuss with Luv Ranjan.”
On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will soon feature in Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka. Also starring Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash in prominent roles, the film is based on the 2013 film The Terror Live. It sees Aaryan play a journalist named Arjun Pathak, who receives a threat after he exclusively interviewed a terrorist, who blew up a bridge. The film releases on Netflix on November 19, 2021.
Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-starring Tabu, Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav and Amar Upadhyay. It is currently scheduled to release March 25, 2022. He will also be seen in Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada. The film, which is a remake of the 2020 Telugu-language film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar. It is slated for release in cinemas on 4 November 2022.
Pyaar Ka Punchnama was released in 2011 and starred Kartik Aaryan, Divyendu Sharma, Raayo S. Bakhirta, Nushrat Bharucha, Sonnalli Seygall and Ishita Raj Sharma. The sequel, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 hit screens in 2015 and starred Kartik, Omkar Kapoor, Sunny Singh, Nushrat Bharucha, Ishita Raj Sharma and Sonnalli Seygall.
