Bajirao Mastani is a film that will be celebrated in history! It was the second association of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Adding to the club was Priyanka Chopra. There remain many sequences from the film that are memorable. But did you know PeeCee wanted to quit the film? Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Ranveer played the role of Bajirao while DP played Mastani. Priyanka won hearts with her portrayal as Kashi Bai. Many would usually think there were issues between the actors why PC wanted to quit the movie. But the actual reason was the director himself!

Ranveer Singh once revealed it all in an interview with Film Companion. He shared, “Miss Know it all, the mastery of the craft of acting has once gone to a set of (the) film called Bajirao Mastani, directed by certain Mr. Sanjay Leela Bhansali and I think she was not prepared for the unique style of Mr. Bhansali. So for the first time, I saw Priyanka Chopra out of whack. She was like, ‘What is going on?’ Ís this for real?’ ‘Am I in the Twilight zone?’ ‘Is this really happening?’ ‘Are these types of conversations actually happening?’ ‘It is 9 PM and we have not taken a single shot.’ ‘What is going on?”

Ranveer Singh continued, “She was not prepared for the beast, lovingly known as Sanjay Leela Bhansali. On day three, she was like ‘I am done. I want to quit, I am going home’”

Priyanka Chopra was also present during the interaction and faked her cry to show how she reacted.

Albeit, Bajirao Mastani did turn out to be a masterpiece and it’s all Sanjay Leela Bhansali aimed for. Isn’t it?

