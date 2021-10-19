Bigg Boss 15: Donal Bisht & Vidhi Pandya Evicted, Netizens Call It Unfair Decision
Bigg Boss 15: Donal Bisht & Vidhi Pandya Mid-Week Eviction Angers Netizens As They Call Out Makers For Biased Decision(Pic Credit: Instagram/donalbisht, vidhiipandya, akasasing, simbanagpal)

On Sunday’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, filmmaker Farhan Khan entered the house and ranked each contestant, she even gave some contestants a reality check which was much needed. Before leaving, the director surprised everyone by announcing no elimination. However, in a shocking turn of events Bigg Boss announced mid-week eviction in which Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya were shown the exit door.

The decision for double eviction was decided by ‘aapsi sehmati,’ in which the contestants were asked to select two housemates, who everyone thinks have contributed the least in the house.

Although it was a difficult choice to make in the Bigg Boss house, Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya received majority of the votes, hence the two contestants were immediately asked to leave the house. It was very hard for everyone to bid adieu to Donal and Vidhi, Tejasswi Prakash cried her heart out.

However, netizens weren’t pleased with the decision, as they slammed makers for unnecessary twists, now they have demanded the makers to bring back Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya back in the house, claiming contestants should have chosen Simba Nagpal and Akasa Sing.

Apart from the shocking eviction, Bigg Boss punishes main house members, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Vishal Kotian, Tejasswi Prakash and Akasa Sing, by sending them to the jungle side and live amid junglewasis.

After Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya’s Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra were inconsolable, on the other hand, netizens are arguing that their eviction is fake, as they’ll return to Bigg Boss 15 just like Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai were brought back in Bigg Boss 13.

In last night’s episode, Nishant Bhat became the captain of the house defeating Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal. Task Sanchalak Tejasswi Prakash even had an argument with Jay after Miesha Iyer admitted to having seen Pratik hiding a main component of the task.

