On Sunday’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, filmmaker Farhan Khan entered the house and ranked each contestant, she even gave some contestants a reality check which was much needed. Before leaving, the director surprised everyone by announcing no elimination. However, in a shocking turn of events Bigg Boss announced mid-week eviction in which Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya were shown the exit door.

Advertisement

The decision for double eviction was decided by ‘aapsi sehmati,’ in which the contestants were asked to select two housemates, who everyone thinks have contributed the least in the house.

Advertisement

Although it was a difficult choice to make in the Bigg Boss house, Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya received majority of the votes, hence the two contestants were immediately asked to leave the house. It was very hard for everyone to bid adieu to Donal and Vidhi, Tejasswi Prakash cried her heart out.

However, netizens weren’t pleased with the decision, as they slammed makers for unnecessary twists, now they have demanded the makers to bring back Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya back in the house, claiming contestants should have chosen Simba Nagpal and Akasa Sing.

#DonalBisht Contribution:

▪︎Usne Pori Raat Jag ke map banaya.

▪︎She gave her 100% in the task and got injured.

▪︎She got bullied and cornered,Still she take all these things with smile. But still she had less contribution than Simba , Akasa and Ieshan BRING BACK DONAL — Rubiology 💋 (@ItsRubiology) October 18, 2021

Umar’s face while everyone is taking Donal and Vidhi’s name🥺🥺 #UmarRiaz #BiggBoss15 please bring #VidhiPandya and #DonalBisht back! They are more deserving than most of the contestants. #BB15live pic.twitter.com/nGegDkdJx4 — Ayushi Upadhyay (@ayushiforlife) October 18, 2021

I really wish after nomination they both #VidhiPandya and #DonalBisht Re enter the house I wish ye #BiggBoss15 ki strategy ho to save them from nomination I wish ye jo maine kal bola wo bilkul nahi ho. https://t.co/ZBY5cFHFOw — Ashi (@AshiCreationz) October 19, 2021

I want these two to come back and subki class lagayein

I want these 2 to come back and become bestest friends keh na koi inhe tor paye na hila paye ! Cryingggg BRING BACK VIDHI

BRING BACK DONAL#DonalBisht #VidhiPandya #BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/yffrJLq36N — MUNEEB (@Muneebcreation_) October 18, 2021

What is Akasa and Simba doing there For that matter Meisha also BRING BACK VIDHI

BRING BACK DONAL#VidhiPandya #DonalBisht https://t.co/FdjJ8it5Vd — imrubism (@imrvk2) October 19, 2021

My girls deserve better.

Maybe they opened up late, they were real.

They tears took a wipe and a smile.

Left others crying ~ 💔

Two beauties for whom i was watching the show.#VidhiPandya #DonalBisht #bb15 pic.twitter.com/KS8c5WMPpV — Ananya ♡ (@talesofidiots_) October 18, 2021

I think this season has shown exactly what bullying feels like after evicting #DonalBisht and #VidhiPandya by mere majority Is the audience crazy? If you've already decided the winner & will let the house mates decide who will be evicted, WHAT ARE WE FOR?@ColorsTV #BigBoss15 pic.twitter.com/3J59AvfxLI — Ginni (@FangirlBigboss) October 18, 2021

Apart from the shocking eviction, Bigg Boss punishes main house members, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Vishal Kotian, Tejasswi Prakash and Akasa Sing, by sending them to the jungle side and live amid junglewasis.

After Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya’s Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra were inconsolable, on the other hand, netizens are arguing that their eviction is fake, as they’ll return to Bigg Boss 15 just like Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai were brought back in Bigg Boss 13.

In last night’s episode, Nishant Bhat became the captain of the house defeating Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal. Task Sanchalak Tejasswi Prakash even had an argument with Jay after Miesha Iyer admitted to having seen Pratik hiding a main component of the task.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: Prince Narula’s Wife Yuvika Chaudhary Arrested In Casteist Slur Controversy; Later Released On Bail!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube