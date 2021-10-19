Shehnaaz Gill has had the toughest year and one never saw it coming. She lost the love of her life, Sidharth Shukla. What was even more heart-breaking was to hear that the actor reportedly passed away in her lap. Sana has been mourning but is finally fulfilling her professional commitments. The actress in a rare scenario talked about SidNaaz. Read on for details!

As many know, Shehnaaz has been promoting her latest film, Honsla Rakh, alongside Sonam Bajwa and Diljit Dosanjh. The film has already been released and is winning hearts at the ticket windows. Many knew that Sana would often mention Sidharth but has remained silent ever since his unfortunate demise.

In a latest interview, Shehnaaz Gill pointed out shortcomings in her co-stars Sonam Bajwa and Diljit Dosanjh. She said that both of her co-stars are quite reserved and take time to open up!

Sonam Bajwa agreed to the observation. She even later praised Shehnaaz Gill over her extrovert quality while Diljit Dosanjh said that he felt as if he was in Bigg Boss.

“This is why I was the queen, I was the heroine of Bigg Boss 13,” responded Shehnaaz. When Sonam went onto call her the hero, Sana interrupted and said, “I was the heroine of Bigg Boss, hero koi aur tha (hero was someone else)”

Yes, she referred to Sidharth Shukla and called him the hero of Bigg Boss 13. This will surely leave SidNaaz fans emotional!

A user reacted to the video and wrote, “After watch this I saw siddharth in shehnaaz. The way she talked with that maturity, professionalism & smartness. I can say we will see siddharth in shehnaaz in coming future. He never go anywhere. He is still alive in her.”

“This is the best best interview of honsla rakh team! Shehnaaz, you are literally the strongest girl… bhagwan plzz tenu strength, pyaar n bhot bhot bhot jaada success n khushiyan deve,” wrote another.

A SidNaaz fan wrote, “She literally reminds siddharth as a king of #bb13 and she is his queen #sidnaaz she was controlling her emotions and being strong”

“The courage it must have taken for her to say “Hero koi or si”️ God bless you Shehnaaz,” another noted.

