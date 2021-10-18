Since Saregama’s announcement of Adhura – the last song featuring the popular couple Shehnaaz Gill and the late Siddharth Shukla went up – the digital universe has been flooded with emotional reactions of all kinds.

While the die-hard fans of Sidnaaz have expressed their absolute joy in getting to see their favourite duo on screen for one last time, they have also been awaiting the release of Adhura. Over the last few days, the Saregama team received a lot of passionate feedback to rename the song Habit, which was in fact the original name of the song, when it was first conceptualised.

Not one to let fan-speak go unheard, the team at Saregama has heeded their wishes and have now decided to call the song Habit. To this effect they have just released a new poster with the new song name, thereby making it official. It is also reflective of the immense popularity and love both that Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla continue to share and the palpable excitement on the upcoming release of the song.

Habit has been composed by the master composer Arko and sung by the incomparable Shreya Ghoshal and Arko himself.

It is set to release on the Saregama Music YouTube channel and on all leading music apps on 21st October.

You can catch a glimpse of the song here:

We’re super excited to witness Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill in Habit. How about you?

