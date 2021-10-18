The Kapil Sharma Show seems to have made the most of the Krushna Abhishek and Govinda feud. From Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda to the host himself, there have been multiple jokes on the mama-bhanja relationship. Well, there comes another jibe and below are all the details you need!

The entire family feud made noise again when Krushna broke the silence on not performing on TKSS when Govinda and wife Sunita graced the show. Eventually, Kashmera Shah also got involved in the spat and things only got worse!

In the latest The Kapil Sharma Show episode, Krushna Abhishek was seen telling Taapsee Pannu, “Maine kal hi Saand Ki Aankh dekhi, lekin jab saand ne meri aankh dekhi na, main bohot ghabra gayi (I watched Saand Ki Aankh just yesterday but when the bull looked into my eyes, I freaked out).”

To this, Kapil Sharma mocked, “Isko toh mama bhi aankhen dikha jaate hai (Even his uncle looks at him with blazing eyes).”

Krushna Abhishek was smart enough to dodge the matter as she answered, “Maine mama ki bhi Aankhen dekhi hai. Chunky Panday tha na usme? Bohot achchi picture thi woh. Bohot mazaa aaya (I have watched my uncle’s Aankhen. It starred Chunky Panday, right? It was a great film, I really enjoyed it).”

Meanwhile, Kashmera Shah ended up addressing Sunita as a manager in a recent statement. She told Hindustan Times, “Govinda Ji is a very good actor. I really like him as an actor. But I don’t know anyone other than that. I don’t speak about managers.”

We hope the mama-bhanja duo sort out their issues as soon as possible!

