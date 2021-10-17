The sour relations between Krushna Abhishek and his maternal uncle Govinda are not hidden from anyone. The dispute got much more vocal when Chi Chi’s wife Sunita Ahuja and Krushna’s wife, actress Kashmera Shah took a dig at each other in public. Seems like the matter isn’t slowing down anytime soon as a war of words continues.

A few weeks back, Krushna Abhishek had publicly said that he decided not to shoot for The Kapil Sharma Show’s episode featuring Govinda and Sunita Ahuja as special guests. Reacting to it, Sunita had slammed both Krushna and Kashmera for making an episode of the family matter. She went on to call Kashmera a ‘bad daughter-in-law’.

Now, Kashmera Shah has responded back to Sunita’s comments after keeping mum for a long time. As per Hindustan Times, the actress was asked about her reaction to Sunita’s statements, by one media person. She responded, “Govinda Ji is a very good actor. I really like him as an actor. But I don’t know anyone other than that. I don’t speak about managers,” while taking an indirect dig at Sunita.

Let’s see if Sunita Ahuja responds to it!

Meanwhile, talking to ETimes, Sunita had shared her views on the fight in their family and took a dig at Kashmera Shah. She said, “I don’t reply to bad things. Even after taking care of them like a mother, they are behaving in such a bad way. Problems in the house start when we bring a bad daughter-in-law. I don’t want to take anybody’s name.”

For the unversed, the fight started when Krushna Abhishek cracked a joke on Govinda on the TV show. After that incident, even Kashmera once indirectly mocked Chi Chi by saying “people who dance for money”.

