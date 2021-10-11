Advertisement

Krushna Abhishek who appears every Saturday and Sunday on The Kapil Sharma Show was stumped by a joke on Sunday’s episode. The show which features Vicky Kushal and Sardar Udham director Shoojit Sircar saw the comedian getting surprised by Chandan Prabhakar’s joke made about his well-known uncle Govinda.

During the sketch of Chandu Chaiwala, the comedian along with Kiku Sharda joined him making their second appearance in the episode. Krushna made a joke on Chandan saying that if he was creative enough they would not have to return on the stage for the second time.

As reported by Hindustan Times, Chandan Prabhakar responded to the joke by Krushna Abhishek, “Main ek hi baar aata hoon lekin original aata hoon, kuch ban ke nahi aata (I come only once but I come as myself, not dressed as someone else).” He started taking jabs at Krushna, who had come upon the stage as ‘Bachpan saab’, a spoof of Amitabh Bachchan.

Krushna Abhishek respond to the taunt and said that he might be fake but his slippers are real. At this point, Chandan Prabhakar caught him off-guard with a reference towards his uncle Govinda: “Oho, yeh aapki chappal hai? Mujhe laga Govinda ji ki chappal hai (Oh, are these your slippers? I thought they were Govinda’s).”

It is to be noted that Govinda and Krushna’s families are having an ongoing feud since 2016. When the iconic actor came along with his wife Sunita on The Kapil Sharma Show a couple of episodes back, Krushna chose to skip the episode and not arrive at the set.

Sunita was quite displeased with the comedian’s actions and claimed that she does not want to ‘see his face ever again’. However, the Bol Bachchan actor wished for things to get better between the two families.

Krushna Abhishek’s wife Kashmera Shah had taken a jab at Sunita while speaking to Aaj Tak saying, “Waise aapko mujhe poochna hai toh Priyanka Chopra ka poocho, Katrina ka poocho, ye Sunita kaun hai (By the way, you should ask me about Priyanka Chopra or Katrina Kaif. Who is this Sunita?)” Sunita, on the other hand, said to a leading daily that ‘problems in the house start when we bring a bad daughter-in-law’.

