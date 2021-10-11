Advertisement

Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15 was full of festive vibes. Contestants were seen celebrating Navratri with the special guests, even as the threat of elimination dangles on their heads.

Salman summons Nishant Bhat, Umar Riaz and Akasa in the ‘Soch’ room to quiz them about the rest of the housemates. They’ll were rewarded based on their answers. Whichever contestant’s answers tally with those of other inmates shall win, and those who lose will face strict punishment.

Of course, the questions Salman Khan asked led to fights and even compromise the strongest of friendships. Despite their firm bond, Miesha Iyer and Donal Bisht locked horns, as Ieshaan Sehgal calls the latter the “biggest manipulator”.

Despite all the fights and high drama, the contestants had their moments of fun as festive celebrations kick-off. It gets livelier when Aastha Gill, Rahul Vaidya, Nia Sharma and Bhoomi Trivedi enter the house to meet the contestants and perform ‘garba’ with them on their new songs Saawariya and Garbe Ki Raat.

Meet Bros, Bollywood’s musical duo, and the talented singer Dhvani Bhanushali also graced the stage and got everyone grooving to their performance.

A panel of celebrities were invited to speak out in support of their favourite contestants. They are Karan Patel, Arjun Bijlani, Neha Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli. They also discussed the gameplay and performance of the contestants with Salman.

Neha and Nikki supported Pratik, Karan and Arjun vouched for their friend Jay Bhanushali. Nikki goes a step further and raises her voice against Karan and Arjun in her support for Pratik, who, she insists, is the “one who’s carrying this show”.

