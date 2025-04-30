Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most popular actresses in the Indian TV sphere. However, she also grabbed a lot of eyeballs for her tint on Bigg Boss 15. Not only did she find the love of her life, Karan Kundrra on the show but she also emerged as the winner of the same. But did you know, that her win was marred by some controversies.

For the first, after Tejasswi Prakash won Bigg Boss 15, there were hardly any claps of cheer for her from the audience. The staunch silence on the set after Salman Khan announced her as the winner did not go unnoticed. Some fans of the show alleged that the Naagin 6 actress taking the name of the show’s producer after winning the trophy indicated that her victory was rigged.

Not only this but soon fans of Bigg Boss 15 started trending to boycott the show and the channel wherein it was airing. Trends of #BoycottBiggBoss was flooded on X. Many fans felt that Pratik Sehejpal who emerged as the first runner-up of the show, deserved to win the same more than Tejasswi Prakash.

One of the netizens stated, “Worst winner in history. Winner of hearts and historic winner will always be Pratik.” Another user said, “Most negative character is getting the Bigg Boss trophy.” A netizen added, “Tejasswi Prakash does not deserve to win. You guys played with the emotions of the fans.”

A netizen went on to say, “Bilkul Bhi Sehmat Nahi Hun because we actually vote which you did not count.” A user added, “Congratulations, you got the worst winner of Bigg Boss.” Netizens started suspecting an even more foul play after reportedly makers deleted the clip of Tejasswi Prakash thanking the show’s producer.

Tejasswi Prakash was also revealed to be the face of Naagin 6 on the finale of Bigg Boss 16. While Tejasswi and Pratik Sehejpal were the top 2 of the season, Karan Kundrra became the second runner-up. However, some fans also defended the actress and celebrated her win, back then.

After so much tension and excitement, the wait is finally over! #BiggBoss15 ko mil gaya hai unka winner! #TejasswiPrakash !

Kya ye choice se ho aap sehmat? Comment below & keep streaming #BiggBoss15GrandFinale on #VootSelecthttps://t.co/7nSfq8scJ7#BiggBossOnVoot #VootSelect pic.twitter.com/M2a96NnYXa — Voot Select (@VootSelect) January 30, 2022

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more TV updates!

Must Read: Shark Tank India: When Ashneer Grover Won Hearts For Offering 33% Higher Sum Than Promised To A Female Entrepreneur Disowned By Her Family

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News