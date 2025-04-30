The cult comedy TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has witnessed many iconic cameos of popular names from the film industry. One of them was legendary choreographer Saroj Khan. Yes, you heard that right! She appeared in one of the episodes of the show, wherein the members of the Golkuldham Society had to impress her with their dancing skills. One of the residents who stole the show was the beautiful Babitaji aka Munmun Dutta.

Munmun Dutta showcased her scintillating dancing skills as she set the stage on fire in the song ‘Nisha Nisha’, which starred Kamal Haasan and Reena Roy from the 1982 film Sanam Teri Kasam. The actress wore a sleeveless body-hugging golden dress with high heels along with a stylish headgear. Actor Tanuj Mahashabde, who plays her onscreen husband Iyer in TMKOC also shook a leg with her.

Not only did Saroj Khan give Babitaji a huge thumbs up for the performance but Babita (Munmun Dutta)’s dance inevitably left Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) dumbstruck. His constantly blushing and cheering for her made way for some of the hilarious moments of the episode. Not only this but he becomes so mesmerized by her performance that he also almost falls down from his seat. By the end of her dance, Jethalal screams, “Zabardast BabitaJi.”

As for Saroj Khan’s comments, she praises Babitaji (Munmun Dutta)’s dancing skills. She also says that Iyer (Tanuj Mahashabde) was a very good support. After them, the Tapu Sena could be seen giving an energetic performance in the title track of the 2011 film, FALTU.

Reacting to the episode, one of the netizens stated, “Jethalal out of control.” While another user said, “Jethalal Face Expression OP.” Well, needless to say Dilip Joshi’s facial expression stole the show in this episode of TMKOC. Not only this but we got a glimpse of Munmun Dutta’s stellar dancing chops.

Take A Look At The Episode

