Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is coming up with new storylines, but fans still miss their old star cast. But the sitcom still garners views because of Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, and a few other OG actors. Do you know Tanuj Mahashabde, aka Dr. Iyer, once left fans teary-eyed as he reacted to his dark complexion? Scroll below for an emotional throwback.

Tanuj plays the role of Krishnan Subramaniam Iyer, one of the neighbors in the Gokuldham society. He’s the on-screen husband of Munmun Dutta, the famous Babita Iyer. His love-hate relationship with Jethalal has often cracked up TMKOC viewers.

Talking about bagging a role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tanuj Mahashabde once told Telly Talk, “Mere haath sirf yahi hai ki mera color mera saath de raha tha aur mere pass kuch bhi nahi tha. Baaki sab maine fir yaha develop kia. (The only thing in my favor was my dark complexion; I developed the rest of my character on set).

Tanuj Mahashabde left fans teary-eyed as he continued, “Duniya ke liye Popatlal ki shaadi TV me nahi hui hai, par meri real me bhi nahi hui hai. Sara kaam apne haath me hai, reel and real life me kaafi antar bhi hai. Mai bahar jaata hu toh sab kehte hai ‘Babita ji kaisi hai?’, koi ye nahi kehta ki ‘Iyer bhai, aap kaise hai?’ (For the world, Popatlal hasn’t got married on Television. But I haven’t tied the knot even in real life. Everything is in my hands. Whenever I go out, people ask me about Babita but not Iyer.)”

Our dear Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor also added, “Khoobsurati nahi hai, khoobsurat koi chiz nahi hoti. Khoobsurat hota hai wo swabhav, aapka man…(I don’t have the looks, but nothing is beautiful. What is beautiful is your behavior, your heart).”

Take a look at the heart-warming video below:

Tanuj Mahashabde is 44 years old and yet to get married. We hope he finds his life partner soon!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Entertainment updates!

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Trivia: Did You Know? Disha Vakani’s Real-Life Father Once Appeared On The Show

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News