The hard-core fans of the cult comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah might love the flirtatious onscreen banter between Dilip Joshi’s character, Jethalal, and Munmun Dutta’s character, Babita Iyer. However, did you know that once the duo had an unpleasant fallout on the sets of the show? Things got so heated up that Joshi had lashed out at the actress. Here’s going down the memory lane to find out what went wrong between the two.

Dilip Joshi Lashed Out At Munmun Dutta

According to Spotboye, in 2017, Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta had an unpleasant showdown with each other. It all started after some friends of Joshi visited the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to meet him. During their visit, they requested for a picture with Dutta. When Dilip requested the actress for the same, she reportedly did not oblige to the same and instead gave a cold shoulder to them.

This left Dilip Joshi extremely angry. The report added that the actor told Munmun Dutta that she was giving a wrong impression of herself to the world. Joshi furthermore told the actress that she should stop throwing so much of attitude for the smallest reason. This grabbed quite a lot of eyeballs on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It also paved the way for the rumors that all was not well between Dilip and Munmun.

Dilip Joshi And Asit Modi’s Rumored Spat

Fast forward to the present, there were also rumors of Dilip Joshi’s nasty fight with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi. Reports suggested that the fight got so ugly that Joshi also held the producer’s collar and threatened to leave the show. However, Dilip latter issued a statement wherein he rubbished all the rumors.

