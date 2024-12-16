Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to run even after completing 16 years in July. This journey has been legendary, and over the years, the show has given us uncountable pleasant memories. However, during this long run, there have been instances where the show’s makers have had to face criticism from fans. One such occasion happened a couple of years ago when fans called out the makers over an incorrect fact.

Managing a successful run for over one and a half decades is not an easy job, and mistakes are bound to happen while creating episodes one after another. One such mistake was about the iconic song, Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon. Back in 2022, during one of the episodes, the iconic song sung by Lata Mangeshkar was discussed, and the team got it wrong while talking about its release.

The episode stated that Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon song was released in 1965, which was factually incorrect. The song was actually released on January 26, 1963. As soon as the episode was aired, fans took to social media and slammed the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team for doing an episode without proper research.

After bearing all the criticism, the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah quickly realized the mistake and apologized for the same. They even share an official statement on Twitter (now X) through the show’s handle. The official post read, “We would like to apologize to our viewers, fans and well-wishers. In today’s episode, we inadvertently mentioned 1965 as the year of release of song ‘Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon.’ However, we would like to correct ourselves. The song was released on 26 Jan, 1963. We promise to be mindful in future. We appreciate your love and support – Asit Modi and Team Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.”

Here’s the post:

🙏 pic.twitter.com/f1SB4BhxnG — Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (@TMKOC_NTF) April 25, 2022

In other news, producer Asit Kumarr Modi recently reacted to Palak Sindhwani’s accusations against the makers. She claimed that as soon as she decided to quit, the makers started accusing her of breaching the contract by taking up brand endorsements while working on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She even claimed that she was mentally harassed.

Talking to Times of India TV, Asit said, “We have to maintain discipline on the sets. If you are already working with an organization, will you be allowed to do other work also? No, right?” He added, “Chhodne ke pehle aap agar ye sab baat karo toh we can do something. (If these concerns are brought up before leaving, we can address them and find solutions). But after working on a show for 5-6 years and then making such allegations, it’s hurtful.”

