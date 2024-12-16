35 Chinna Katha Kaadu has once again become the talk of the town as the film is set for its TV premiere shortly. Featuring Nivetha Thomas and Vishwadev in prominent roles, the movie was released in theaters on September 6, 2024. A few weeks ago, it also acquired noteworthy attention after being screened at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

When Will 35 Chinna Katha Kaadu Premiere On Television?

According to 123 Telugu, the satellite premiere of 35 Chinna Katha Kaadu will be broadcast on Zee Telugu on December 22, 2024, at 3:00 PM. This notification has once again brought the film into the limelight among audiences. The satellite premiere offers spectators the prospect of enjoying the movie from the comfort of their homes with their families. It’s particularly beneficial for those less familiar with OTT platforms who prefer watching movies on television.

For those unaware, Nanda Kishore Emani directed Nivetha Thomas’ recent film. This marks the director’s debut, and he successfully impressed the audience with his first venture.

What Is The Plot Of 35 Chinna Katha Kaadu?

The plot revolves around the family drama of a middle-class household. The Telugu comedy-drama concentrates on how a young mother faces challenges in her life. It also blends the story of her son, who struggles to pass his exams. His failures create strain within the family, and the young mother does her best to improve the situation. The movie’s plot has been a significant reason behind the love it has received from fans since its release.

Currently, the film is rated 7.8/10 on IMDb with 750+ votes. It remains to be seen how audiences will respond to its television premiere and how much TRP the film will render for Zee Telugu.

