2024 has been a roller coaster ride for filmmakers and audiences as they witnessed a succession of blockbuster successes and unexpected disasters.

From Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Karam and Prabhas’ Kalki to Jr. NTR’s Devara and the much-awaited lag (2023)-the end of the year Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule—Tollywood has not only flaunted its stars but also impressed with the quality of storytelling.

Beating the hit ratio of the previous year, a broader spectrum of films, including big-budget flicks and sleeper hits, were popular during 2024.

Here’s a list of the Top 10 Telugu films of 2024.

Hanuman

Hanuman is a Telugu superhero movie directed by Prasanth Varma. The film casts Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, and Varalakshmi Sarathkumar in the prominent lead roles, along with Vinay Rai, Raj Deepak Shetty, Vennela Kishore, Getup Srinu, Satya, and many others who have seen in supporting roles. The audiences highly appreciated this film, and despite clashing with a big star’s film like Guntur Karam, the film did great business and had audiences’ hearts with its performances. The film is available on Zee 5.

2. Tillu Square

Tillu Square is a romantic comedy entertainer movie directed by Mallik Ram. The film casts Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran in prominent lead roles, and Fish Venkat and many others are seen in supporting roles. Ram Miriyala composed the music, Sai Prakash Ummadisingu did the cinematography, and Navin Nooli edited it. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi produces the film under the Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banner. The film was a sequel to DJ Tillu, which was a huge blockbuster.

3. Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is an epic mythological science fiction film in Telugu written and directed by Nag Ashwin. Produced by C. Aswani Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies, it stars a stellar cast, including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Pasupathy. The film was one of the biggest hits of 2024, available on Amazon Prime in Telugu and Netflix in Hindi.

4. Devara

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara has Jr NTR and Jhanvi Kapoor in the lead roles, while Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist. The film hit the screens in September and received mixed responses from the audience, but it has been declared a blockbuster hit nationwide. The film has Srikanth, Tarak Ponnappa, Kalayirasan, Prakash Raj, and others in pivotal roles. The film is available on Netflix.

5. Mathu Vadalara 2

Mathu Vadalara 2 is a Telugu crime comedy entertainer directed by Ritesh Rana. The movie casts Sri Simha, Satya, and Faria Abdullah in the prominent lead roles. Kaala Bhairava composed the music, and Suresh Sarangam did the cinematography. The film is one of the most loved films of 2024 and is available on Netflix.

6. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is a Telugu romantic action entertainer movie directed by Vivek Athreya. The film casts Nani and Priyanka Mohan in the prominent lead roles and SJ Surya, Abhirami, and many others in supporting roles. Jakes Bejoy composed the music, Murali G did the cinematography, and Karthika Srinivas R edited the film. D. V. Danayya produces the movie under the DVV Entertainment banner.

7. Lucky Baskhar

Lucky Baskhar is a Telugu suspense drama family movie directed by Venky Atluri. The film casts Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the prominent lead roles, along with Saikumar, Sachin Khedekar, Tinnu Anand, Surya Sreenivas, Hyper Aadi, Ayesha Khan, and many others seen in supporting roles. The music was composed by GV Prakash Kumar. This was the 3rd consecutive hit film for Dulquer Salmaan in the Telugu film industry, and the film is now available on Netflix.

8. KA

KA is a Telugu action thriller movie directed by Sujith & Sandeep. The film casts Kiran Abbavaram, Tanvi Ram, and Nayan Sarika in the prominent lead roles, along with Achyuth Kumar, Redin Kingsley, and many others who are seen in supporting roles. The music was composed by Sam CS. The film is available on ETV 5.

9. SWAG

SWAG is a Telugu romantic comedy entertainer movie directed by Hasith Goli. The film casts Sree Vishnu, Ritu Varma, Meera Jasmine, and Daksha Nagarkar in the prominent lead roles, along with Saranya Pradeep, Sunil, Ravi Babu, Getup Srinu, Gopa Raju Ramana, and many others, who are seen in supporting roles. The music was composed by Vivek Sagar, Vedaraman Sankaran did the cinematography, and Viplav Nyshadham edited it. T.G. Vishwa Prasad produces the film under the People Media Factory banner. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video.

10. Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule, the much-awaited follow-up to Pushpa: The Rise, released in 2021, features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in prominent roles. Sukumar directed the film, while Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) composed the music, thus proceeding with the enjoyable task that made fans laugh and cry all across the globe. Pushpa 2, the highest-grossing movie of 2024, broke all the records in the Hindi and Telugu territories.

