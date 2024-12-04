Lucky Baskhar OTT Verdict: 7th Most Viewed South-Indian Film In Only 4 Days !

Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar has turned out to be phenomenal on OTT after a successful theatrical run. The film infact, kept earning at the box office even after its arrival on Netflix. And now, it has nailed records with its OTT debut as well.

Lucky Baskhar OTT Verdict

The period drama arrived on Netflix on November 28, and as per Netflix’s data recorded from November 25 – December 1, the film generated a viewership of almost 5.1 million views against 12.5 million views. It secured the second spot on Netflix’s global top 10 trending list.

Seventh Most South Indian Film

Dulquer Salmaan has delivered the seventh most-viewd South-Indian film on Netflix in 2024, in four days already, surpassing the total run views of Meiyazhagan’s 4.7 million views. The film is only 0.2 million views away from Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’s total, 5.1 million views on Netflix.

With the 5.1 million views in its debut week, Lucky Baskhar has already broke three major records on OTT.

Biggest Debut For A South Indian Film

Dulquer Salmaan has delivered the biggest debut for a South Indian film, beating the previous best, Kalki 2898 AD’s 4.8 million views in its debut week.

4th Biggest Debut For An Indian Film

Interestingly, beating Do Patti‘s 5 million views in its debut week, Lucky Baskhar is the fourth Indian film to bring in the list of the best debut week viewership for Indian films released on Netflix in 2024. Lucky Baskhar stays only below Animal’s 6.1 million, Fighter’s 5.9 million, Crew’s 5.4 million and Maharaj’s 5.3 million.

Here are the top 5 debut week viewership for Indian films that arrived on Netflix in 2024.

Animal: 6.2 Million Fighter: 5.9 Million Crew: 5.4 Million Maharaj: 5.3 Million Lucky Baskhar: 5.1 Million

Fastest 5 Million Views Club

The film is the fastest South Indian film to nail 5 million views on Netflix. Every other South Indian film entered the 5 million club in the second week of their streaming on Netflix!

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sikandar Ka Muqaddar OTT Verdict: With 33% Higher Opening Destroys Diljit Dosanjh’s Amar Singh Chamkila!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News