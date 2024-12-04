This weekend, Netflix was loaded with new arrivals, including Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, Bagheera, and Lucky Baskhar. Interestingly, all three releases have been trending globally on Netflix’s Top 10. In fact, despite arriving in only regional languages, Sriimurali’s film has found a strong spot in the top 10.

Bagheera OTT Verdict

In the debut week, the Kannada language superhero film registered a viewership of 1.7 million views against 4.4 million viewing hours. The film occupied the 8th spot on Netflix’s global trending list this week.

The film has arrived on Netflix on November 25. However, it is streaming in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam with English subtitles. The Hindi version has still not arrived on Netflix.

Bagheera Matches Indian 2

Bagheera’s 1.7 million views in its debut week have matched Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, which earned the same number of views in its debut week. In fact, even the Malayalam film Kondal also earned the same number of views in its debut week.

It would be interesting to see how the film fares in its second week and after the arrival of the Hindi version on Netflix. Currently, it has already gained popularity amongst the regional audiences.

The Kannada film at the box office opened at 3.05 crore despite being a Diwali release. The film earned 21.16 crore in India and 24.96 crore worldwide. It was the third highest-grossing Kannada film worldwide in 2024.

About Bagheera

Directed by DR Soori and written by Prashanth Neel, the film has been rated 6.9 on IMDb. It stars Srrimurali and Rukmini Vasanth. The official synopsis of the film on Netflix says, “Dismayed by corruption and violence, a virtuous police officer becomes a masked vigilante to deliver lethal justice to criminals and crooked cops alike.”

