Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is wreaking havoc at the box office and the total ticket sales of the film on BMS has hit a massive 1.4 million with 1.5 days already remaining for the film to release. At this pace, the film is all set to surpass the ticket pre-sales of many biggies of Indian Cinema!

Pushpa 2: The Rule Ticket Sales

On November 3, Tuesday, the film has registered a massive ticket sale of 2.81 lakh on BMS from 6 AM to 5 PM. In fact, the ticket sales for the film peaked at 44K sold tickets per hour at one point in the day. Clearly, Allu Arjun is roaring at the box office!

Ready To Beat Kalki 2898 AD

Currently, the total ticket sales of the film have hit 1.4 million on BMS and it is all set to beat the ticket pre-sales of Kalki 2898 AD that, hit a total of 1.7 million! In fact, this record would be beaten by the end of the day, on November 3 itself!

Pushpa 2 Higher Kalki 2898 AD + Devara Pre Sales

At the start of November 3, with exact two days remaining for Pushpa 2 to arrive, the film registered a total ticket sale of 1166K and it was much higher than Kalki 2898 AD’s pre-sale when it was two days away from its release. In fact, at the beginning of the day Pushpa 2’s ticket pre-sales on BMS was higher than the combined total of what Kalki 2898 AD and Devara’s pre-sales were two days before their release!

Here are the BMS Pre-Sales for Telugu films, 2 days before the release.

Pushpa 2: TheRule: 1166K

Kalki 2898 AD: 659K

Devara: 505K

Salaar: 419K

GunturKaaram: 32K

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

